Brad Gushue wins Canadian Open men's final with 8-3 victory over Niklas Edin

NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask. — Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., threw a perfect 100 per cent in the Canadian Open men's final Sunday to defeat Sweden's Niklas Edin 8-3 and capture his seventh career Grand Slam of Curling title.

Gushue made a draw with his last rock in the sixth end to score a three count with Edin on the ropes.

The seventh was more of a victory lap for Gushue and Edin made a spin-o-rama with his last then shook hands.

It's a personal triumph for Gushue, who missed eight curling events this season with an ongoing hip/groin injury.

Edin qualified for the playoffs through the A side of the triple knockout at 3-0. Wins over Brendan Bottcher in the quarter-finals and John Morris in the semis carried him to the championship final.