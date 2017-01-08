Ex-major leaguer Manny Ramirez to make comeback in Japan

TOKYO — Former major league outfielder Manny Ramirez has agreed to terms with the Kochi Fighting Dogs of Japan's independent Shikoku Island League.

The team announced the signing Monday on its official website .

The 44-year-old native of the Dominican Republic played for the EDA Rhinos of Chinese Professional Baseball in Taiwan in 2013, .hitting .352 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs.

The four-team independent league is based in Shikoku, the smallest and least populous of Japan's four main islands.