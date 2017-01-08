Here we go again: All 4 NFL divisional games are rematches
There will be a familiar feel to the NFL playoffs next weekend: Every divisional-round game will be a rematch from the regular season, the first time that's happened in six years.
In the NFC, it's the Green Bay Packers at the Dallas Cowboys, and the Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta. In the AFC, it's the Houston Texans playing as huge underdogs at New England, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City.
The first times around, Dallas beat Green Bay 30-16 in Week 6 , Seattle beat Atlanta 26-24 in Week 6 , New England beat Houston 27-0 in Week 3 with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, and Pittsburgh beat Kansas City 43-14 in Week 4 .
Not that those results necessarily mean much now, especially because none was more recent than October.
The Steelers know how much things can change.
After all, they lost to the Dolphins by 15 points during the regular season, then advanced Sunday with a 30-12 victory over Miami in the wild-card round, their eighth victory in a row.
"We're not trying to settle vendettas and things of that nature. They beat us fair and square in Week 6. You tip your cap to them for that performance," Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said. "Today was today. And it's going to be the same going forward. What happened during the regular season is of little importance."
Here's a closer look at next weekend, when each game features one starting QB who has won the Super Bowl (Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, Seattle's Russell Wilson, New England's Tom Brady, Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger):
PACKERS at COWBOYS, Sunday, 4:40 p.m. EST, Fox (opening line: Cowboys, -4)
That loss to Dallas nearly three months ago was part of Green Bay's 4-6 start. But ever since Rodgers spoke about trying to "run the table," NFC North champion Green Bay has won seven consecutive games, including 38-13 over the New York Giants in the wild-card round.
Rodgers has 19 TD passes and zero interceptions during the unbeaten run, but one question now is whether
Green Bay's pass
___
SEAHAWKS at FALCONS, Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, Fox (opening line: Falcons, -4)
All-Pro quarterback Matt Ryan, a leading MVP contender, and wideout Julio Jones put up NFC South champion Atlanta's high-powered
In the first meeting, Ryan threw for three TDs, while Jones finished with seven catches for 139 yards and a score. But most memorable was an incompletion on fourth down with 90 seconds left, when Sherman grabbed Jones' arm on a deep pass. Definitely a 1-on-1 matchup to keep an eye on this time.
Also worth monitoring: How Atlanta's so-so
"Such a hard-nosed, tough coach, and his team embodies him out there," Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett said. "It's like playing ourselves."
___
TEXANS at PATRIOTS, Saturday, 8:15 p.m., CBS (opening line: Patriots, -16)
New England is one of the biggest betting
As good as Houston's top-ranked
___
STEELERS at CHIEFS, Sunday, 1:05 p.m., NBC (opening line: even)
What might matter and might not: Steelers QB Roethlisberger needed a walking boot after hurting his right foot against Miami. If he's fine next week, it will be fun to watch him, WR Antonio Brown and RB Le'Veon Bell take on Marcus Peters, Eric Berry and the rest of Kansas City's formidable
___
AP Sports Writers Tim Booth in Seattle and Will Graves in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich