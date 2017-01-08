Maple Leafs recall goalie Jhonas Enroth from AHL, send down Antoine Bibeau

TORONTO — Goaltender Jhonas Enroth was recalled by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday from their American Hockey League affiliate.

Goalie Antoine Bibeau was loaned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies in a corresponding move.

Enroth, 28, has registered a 3.94 goals against average and .872 save percentage in six games (0-3-1) with the Maple Leafs this season. He owns a 2-1-0 record in three contests with the Marlies.