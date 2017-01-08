NBA Capsules

LOS ANGELES — J.J. Redick scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Miami Heat 98-86 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory.

Chris Paul had 19 points, 18 assists and one turnover, and DeAndre Jordan added 18 rebounds to help keep the Clippers unbeaten in the new year after they closed 2016 on a six-game skid.

Goran Dragic scored 24 points, and Hassan Whiteside had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Miami. The Heat shot 37 per cent and had three technical fouls.

The Clippers broke it open with a 43-21 run that spanned the second and third quarters. Redick scored 14 points and Paul added 12 as they stretched the lead from one point to 23 points. Redick hit three 3-pointers and Paul added another.

76ERS 105, NETS 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 20 points and Philadelphia reached 10 victories to match its total from all last season, beating Brooklyn.

The 76ers broke it open with a 17-2 surge in the fourth quarter to win the matchup between the NBA's two worst teams and improve to 10-25 in their first season with former lottery picks Embiid and Dario Saric. They were 10-72 in 2015-16, just off their own record for worst finish in the 82-game schedule.

Embiid did his damage without even reaching the 28-minute restriction he was limited to as he recovers from a series of foot injuries that delayed his NBA debut for two years.

Brook Lopez scored 26 points For the Nets. They have lost six in a row to fall to 8-28.

WIZARDS 107, BUCKS 101

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 26 points, and Markieff Morris added 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Washington beat Milwaukee.