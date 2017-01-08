Packers' Jordy Nelson leaves wild-card game with rib injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson has left the NFC wild-card game against the New York Giants with a rib injury. The Packers say his return is questionable.

Nelson took a shot to the left side his body by Giants safety Leon Hall's helmet while trying to pull in a pass from Aaron Rodgers. The injury happened with 11:08 left in the second quarter.

Nelson stayed down on the sideline for a couple minutes while play continued. He then walked to a cart that took him inside the stadium, hunched over in the front seat with his hands on his face.

Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie left in the first quarter with a bruised thigh. He was also questionable to return.

___