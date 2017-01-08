Redick and Paul help Clippers overpower Heat 98-86

LOS ANGELES — J.J. Redick scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Miami Heat 98-86 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory.

Chris Paul had 19 points, 18 assists and one turnover, and DeAndre Jordan added 18 rebounds to help keep the Clippers unbeaten in the new year after they closed 2016 on a six-game skid.

Goran Dragic scored 24 points, and Hassan Whiteside had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Miami. The Heat shot 37 per cent and had three technical fouls.

The Clippers broke it open with a 43-21 run that spanned the second and third quarters. Redick scored 14 points and Paul added 12 as they stretched the lead from one point to 23 points. Redick hit three 3-pointers and Paul added another.

From there, Miami outscored the Clippers 24-14 to end the third, but still trailed 80-66 after Redick's fast-break layup off a steal by Brandon Bass beat the buzzer heading into the fourth.

Marreese Speights scored 12 of his 19 points before fouling out in the fourth when the Clippers built their lead back to 20.

TIP-INS

Heat: G Dion Waiters received a flagrant-2 foul and was ejected after shoving Redick in the back of his head under the basket with 3:09 left in the third. ... Coach Erik Spoelstra was hit with a technical in the third as was Dragic. ... G Josh Richardson was out with a left foot sprain and F Luke Babbitt sat out with the flu. ... They fell to 6-12 against the West. ... Whiteside returned after missing four games with a right retinal contusion.

Clippers: Paul recorded his 8,000th assist in his 805th career game, fourth-fastest in NBA history to the mark. ... Starting G Austin Rivers was out with the flu after playing with a 101-degree temperature on Friday at Sacramento. ... Rookie F Brice Johnson, who has yet to play this season because of a herniated disk in his lower back sustained in the preseason, isn't likely to return anytime soon.

WHAT A DIFFERENCE

Whiteside was back at the scene of his breakout two years after he had a then-career high 23 points and 16 rebounds off the bench for the Heat against the Clippers at Staples Center.

The Heat won 104-90 on Jan. 11, 2015, in an afternoon game just like Sunday.

At the time, Whiteside had been out of the league for two years after playing briefly with Sacramento. The Clippers were one of 29 teams that declined him a preseason tryout; the Heat was the only team to work him out.

"Very quickly after that we ended up starting him," Spoelstra recalled of that 2015 game. "He went on a run there for about three weeks where he was having those kinds of impacts, and we were winning those games. When he's playing on that kind of level, and impacting the game at both ends of the court, we're a totally different team."

HE SAID IT

"We started being too clever. We started switching things defensively. Hell, I didn't even know what we were doing at times. It was confusing me." — Clippers coach Doc Rivers on the team's overly elaborate defensive changes during their recent six-game skid.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit Golden State on Tuesday night in the next-to-last game of a six-game trip, their longest of the season.