Rhys Duch scores six goals as Stealth defeat Mammoth for second straight win

DENVER — Rhys Duch scored six times as the Vancouver Stealth defeated the Colorado Mammoth 15-9 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Logan Schuss had four goals and Corey Small added a pair for Vancouver (2-0). Justin Salt, Travis Cornwall and Joel McCready rounded out the attack.

Eli McLaughlin found the back of the net four times for the Mammoth (1-1) while Greg Downing, Ilija Gajic, John Grant, Jeremy Noble and Callum Crawford also chipped in.

Tyler Richards stopped 43 shots for the win in goal as Dillon Ward made 40 saves in defeat.