Schempp edges Fourcade to win mass start at biathlon WCup

OBERHOF, Germany — Simon Schempp thrilled home supporters by leading a German 1-2 to edge Martin Fourcade and win the men's mass start at a biathlon World Cup on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Schempp stayed on Fourcade's tail after the final shoot and overtook the five-time defending champion in the final sprint before finishing in 38 minutes, 30.9 seconds.

"I'm beyond happy," Schempp said after his first World Cup win of the season, his 11th overall.

Another German, Erik Lesser, was second, four-tenths of a second behind, beating Fourcade in a photo finish.

"I wouldn't have believed that I could still manage it," said Lesser, who was fifth after the final shoot.

France's Fourcade missed two targets while standing, while the Germans both missed just one.

It was the first victory by a German in men's biathlon at Oberhof since 2012.

Fourcade still leads the overall World Cup standings after 11 events with 610 points, ahead of Anton Shipulin on 379. The Russian was 14th on Sunday with four missed targets. Schempp is third on 370, ahead of Lesser on 347.