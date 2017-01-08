Sports

Scores and Schedule

Saturday's Games

NFL Playoffs

Houston 27 Oakland 14

Seattle 26 Detroit 6

---

NHL

Buffalo 4 Winnipeg 3

Philadelphia 4 Tampa Bay 2

Los Angeles 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)

Montreal 5 Toronto 3

Edmonton 2 New Jersey 1 (OT)

Boston 4 Florida 0

N.Y. Rangers 5 Columbus 4

Washington 1 Ottawa 0

Arizona 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (SO)

St. Louis 4 Dallas 3

Calgary 3 Vancouver 1

San Jose 6 Detroit 3

---

AHL

San Jose 5 Tucson 2

Toronto 5 Rochester 0

Grand Rapids 6 Rockford 1

Utica 3 Hershey 2 (OT)

St. John's 2 Syracuse 1 OT

Lehigh Valley 2 Albany 0

Providence 4 Springfield 1

WB-Scranton 5 Binghamton 4

Bridgeport 2 Hartford 1

Chicago 5 Charlotte 2

Iowa 4 Manitoba 2

Cleveland 2 Texas 1 SO

Bakersfield 3 Ontario 2 (OT)

San Diego 3 San Antonio 2

Stockton 4 Milwaukee 0

---

NBA

Indiana 123 New York 109

Boston 117 New Orleans 108

Chicago 123 Toronto 118 (OT)

Oklahoma City 121 Denver 106

Utah 94 Minnesota 92

Atlanta 97 Dallas 82

San Antonio 102 Charlotte 85

Detroit at Portland, ppd.

---

NLL

Georgia 18 Saskatchewan 10

Rochester 15 New England 8

Vancouver 15 Colorado 9

---

Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NFL Playoffs

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Green Bay, 4:40 p.m.

---

NHL

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

---

AHL

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

---

NBA

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

---

Editors' Picks

Most Popular