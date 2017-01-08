Scores and Schedule
Saturday's Games
NFL Playoffs
Houston 27 Oakland 14
Seattle 26 Detroit 6
---
NHL
Buffalo 4 Winnipeg 3
Philadelphia 4 Tampa Bay 2
Los Angeles 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)
Montreal 5 Toronto 3
Edmonton 2 New Jersey 1 (OT)
Boston 4 Florida 0
N.Y. Rangers 5 Columbus 4
Washington 1 Ottawa 0
Arizona 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (SO)
St. Louis 4 Dallas 3
Calgary 3 Vancouver 1
San Jose 6 Detroit 3
---
AHL
San Jose 5 Tucson 2
Toronto 5 Rochester 0
Grand Rapids 6 Rockford 1
Utica 3 Hershey 2 (OT)
St. John's 2 Syracuse 1 OT
Lehigh Valley 2 Albany 0
Providence 4 Springfield 1
WB-Scranton 5 Binghamton 4
Bridgeport 2 Hartford 1
Chicago 5 Charlotte 2
Iowa 4 Manitoba 2
Cleveland 2 Texas 1 SO
Bakersfield 3 Ontario 2 (OT)
San Diego 3 San Antonio 2
Stockton 4 Milwaukee 0
---
NBA
Indiana 123 New York 109
Boston 117 New Orleans 108
Chicago 123 Toronto 118 (OT)
Oklahoma City 121 Denver 106
Utah 94 Minnesota 92
Atlanta 97 Dallas 82
San Antonio 102 Charlotte 85
Detroit at Portland, ppd.
---
NLL
Georgia 18 Saskatchewan 10
Rochester 15 New England 8
Vancouver 15 Colorado 9
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NFL Playoffs
Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Green Bay, 4:40 p.m.
---
NHL
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
---
AHL
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
---
NBA
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
---