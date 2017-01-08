The Latest: Brown and Roesthlisberger connect again
The Latest on the NFL's wild-card Sunday. (All times Eastern)
1:23 pm
Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown couldn't have asked for a better start to their playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.
The duo connected on a pair of touchdowns in the first eight minutes to take a 14-0 lead over the Dolphins.
Roethisberger is 7-for-7 for 162 yds and two touchdown passes to Brown. Brown has 119 yards on three catches — and 112 of those yards came on his touchdown scores.
Brown's first touchdown covered 50 yards on a screen pass from Roethlisberger. On the next drive, he scored on a 62-yard play.
The Dolphins scored a field goal to cut the lead to 14-3 with about three minutes left in the first quarter.
___
1:15 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Steelers wasted little time putting the Miami Dolphins on their heels at chilly Heinz Field.
The Steelers went 85 yards in five plays for a touchdown on their opening possession. Wide receiver Antonio Brown covered the last 50, taking a screen pass from Ben Roethlisberger then sprinting down the left sideline to the end zone to give Pittsburgh an early 7-0 lead.
The Steelers
Miami is trying to win its first playoff game since 2000.
___
12:30 p.m.
The NFL's wild-card round finishes up with two cold-weather games as the Miami Dolphins visit Pittsburgh and the Giants travel to Green Bay to renew one of the NFL's best
Miami (10-6) beat the Steelers (11-5) 30-15 on Oct. 16 as Jay Ajayi ran for 204 yards . Despite that result, the Steelers — finally healthy — are
The Packers are
____
