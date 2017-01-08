WHL Roundup: Red Duke scores hat trick, two assists as Wheat Kings down Hitmen

BRANDON, Man. — Reid Duke had a hat trick and two assists as the Brandon Wheat Kings beat the Calgary Hitmen 8-4 on Saturday night in Western Hockey League play.

Ty Lewis scored once and tacked on three helpers for the Wheat Kings (20-16-4). Stelio Mattheos, Tanner Kaspick, Cole Reinhardt and Connor Gutenberg supplied the rest of the offence.

Carsen Twarynski, Matteo Gennaro, Beck Malenstyn and Vladislav Yeryomenko scored for Calgary (14-19-5).

Jordan Papirny made 18 saves for the win in net as Kyle Dumba stopped 32 shots in defeat.

Brandon was 1 for 3 on the power play while the Hitmen converted on both their chances with the man advantage.

---

BRONCOS 5 RAIDERS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Tyler Steenbergen, Aleksi Heponiemi and Calvin Spencer all had a goal and an assist to lift the Broncos past Prince Albert.

Ryan Graham and Arthur Miller scored the others for Swift Current (23-12-7), which got 24 saves from Taz Burman.

Simon Stransky and Kolten Olynek chipped in for the Raiders (8-31-3), who dropped their sixth straight. Ian Scott kicked out 33 shots.

---

WARRIORS 4 PATS 1

REGINA — Jayden Halbgewachs struck twice and Zach Sawchenko made 39 saves as Moose Jaw got past the Pats.

Brett Howden, on the power play, and Tristin Langan also chipped in for the Warriors (25-9-7).

Sam Steel scored the lone goal for Regina (27-4-7) while Tyler Brown turned away 34 shots.

---

AMERICANS 2 BLADES 0

SASKATOON — Rylan Parenteau stopped all 25 shots he faced as Tri-City shut out the Blades.

Morgan Geekie scored the winner in the first before Nolan Yaremko added insurance in the third for the Americans (24-17-3).

Logan Flodell kicked out 33-of-34 shots for Saskatoon (15-22-6).

---

HURRICANES 3 REBELS 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Tyler Wong scored the winner on the power play and then added an empty netter as the Hurricanes got past Red Deer.

Jordy Bellerive opened the scoring midway through the first and Stuart Skinner stopped 44 shots for Lethbridge (22-15-5).

Ethan Sakowich replied for the Rebels (18-17-6), who got 31 saves from Riley Lamb.

---

TIGERS 5 GIANTS 4

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Steven Owre scored a hat trick and Chad Butcher tacked on three helpers as the Tigers slipped past Vancouver.

James Hamblin and John Dahlstrom also had goals for Medicine Hat (28-12-1) and Michael Bullion stopped 27 shots.

James Malm had two goals and an assist for the Giants (16-22-3) with Jack Flaman and Ty Ronning adding the others. Ryan Kubic made 35 saves.

---

COUGARS 4 ROYALS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Colby McAuley scored the winner in a three-goal first period as the Cougars doubled up Victoria.

Jansen Harkins and Tate Olson, on the power play, also found the back of the net in the first for Prince George (28-11-2). Nikita Popugaev had the other and Ty Edmonds kicked out 21 shots.

Carter Folk and Tyler Soy, on the power play, had goals for the Royals (22-16-4). Griffen Outhouse made 38 saves.

---

ROCKETS 3 BLAZERS 2 (SO)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Kole Lind scored the decisive goal in the sixth round of the shootout as the Rockets topped Kamloops.

Nick Merkley, on the power play, and Reid Gardiner, shorthanded, found the back of the net in regulation for Kelowna (24-15-3). Brodan Salmond turned away 26 shots.

Rudolfs Balcers and Nick Chyzowski, on a penalty shot, had goals for the Blazers (25-15-3). Dylan Ferguson made 34 saves.

---

ICE 3 CHIEFS 2 (SO)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Reed Morison broke a deadlock in the ninth round of the shootout to lift Kootenay over the Chiefs.

Matt Alfaro, shorthanded, and Michael King scored in regulation for the Ice (9-24-8). Jakob Walter made 45 saves.

Keanu Yamamoto, on the power play, and Jaret Anderson-Dolan had goals for Spokane (17-16-7), which got 21 stops from Jayden Sittler.

---

SILVERTIPS vs. WINTERHAWKS (Postponed)