WHL Roundup: Zach Fischer scores twice, Tigers down Oil Kings 5-2

EDMONTON — Zach Fischer struck twice and Nick Schneider made 28 saves as the Medicine Hat Tigers downed the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

John Dahlstrom, Matt Bradley and James Hamblin also scored for the Tigers (29-12-1).

Trey-Fix Wolansky and Adam Berg found the back of the net for the Oil Kings (18-20-4), who are on a three-game slide.

Patrick Dea stopped 40-of-45 shots in a losing cause.

Medicine Hat went 0 for 4 on the power play while Edmonton scored once on five chances with the man advantage.

---

ICE 3 GIANTS 2

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Barrett Sheen had a goal and an assist as Kootenay handed Vancouver its third straight loss.

Cale Fleury and Austin Wellsby also scored for the Ice (10-24-8), who got a 32-save performance from Payton Lee.

Tyler Popowich scored twice on the power play for the Giants (16-23-3). David Tendeck kicked out 26-of-29 shots in defeat.

Vancouver's Tristyn DeRoose received a game misconduct for instigating early in the third period.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 2 CHIEFS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ryan Gropp broke a 1-1 deadlock at 15:39 of the third period to lift Seattle over the Chiefs.

Keegan Kolesar also scored in the third and Rylan Toth made 27 saves for the Thunderbirds (21-14-4), who have won three in a row.

Dawson Weatherill turned aside 36-of-38 shots for Spokane (17-17-5), which got its lone goal from Jaret Anderson-Dolan in the second.

---

BLAZERS at WINTERHAWKS (Postponed)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The game was rescheduled due to inclement weather. New game details have yet to be released by the WHL.