49ers interview Washington OC Sean McVay for head coach

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have interviewed Washington offensive co-ordinator Sean McVay for the team's vacant head coaching job.

CEO Jed York met with McVay on Monday as part of his cross-country interview tour to find replacements for fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke following a 2-14 season that tied the worst mark in franchise history.

McVay is the grandson of former Niners executive John McVay, who teamed with coach Bill Walsh to build a dynasty in San Francisco. Walsh hired McVay as director of player personnel when he took over as coach in 1978. McVay was part of the organization for five Super Bowl titles.

The 30-year-old Sean McVay is the youngest offensive co-ordinator in the league.

