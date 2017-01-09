Sports

Blue Jackets waive backup goalie after poor performance

New York Rangers' Michael Grabner, right, of Austria, scores the game-winning goal against Columbus Blue Jackets' Curtis McElhinney during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The Rangers beat the Blue Jackets 5-4. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have waived backup goalie Curtis McElhinney after a disastrous weekend performance.

To replace McElhinney, Columbus recalled 24-year-old Anton Forsberg from the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL. If the 33-year-old McElhinney clears waivers, he'll be sent to Cleveland.

McElhinney was in goal on Saturday night when the Blue Jackets fell to the New York Rangers, who rallied from a 4-1 deficit and scored the winning goal with 17 seconds left. Before that, he was 2-0-2 this season starting in place of Sergei Bobrovsky.

Winger Markus Hannikainen also was sent to Cleveland as part of the transaction Monday.

McElhinney is signed through this season.

