Former MLB pitcher, pitching coach Jackie Brown dies

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former major league pitcher and pitching coach Jackie Brown has died. He was 73.

Brown pitched and coached for the Texas Rangers, who said Brown died Sunday after a long illness. Brown died in Holdenville, Oklahoma, the community where he was born.

Brown was the Rangers' pitching coach from 1979-82, and later had stints in that role for the Chicago White Sox (1992-95) and Tampa Bay (2002). He also worked as a minor league pitching coach and co-ordinator for several organizations.