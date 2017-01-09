Impact sign goalie Eric Kronberg, name Jack Stern goalkeeping coach

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact has signed a one-deal contract with goalkeeper Eric Kronberg on Monday and promoted Jack Stern to first team goalkeeping coach to replace Youssef Dahha.

The Major League Soccer club also confirmed that the rest of coach Mauro Biello's staff will be back this season. Assistant coaches Jason DiTullio and Wilfried Nancy, fitness coach Yannick Girard, mental strength coach Antoine Guldner and video and data analyst Massimo Di Ioia will all return for the 2017 campaign.

Kronberg, who has expressed interest in becoming a coach, is expected to be Montreal's third-string goalie this season behind starter Evan Bush and backup Maxime Crepeau. The 33-year-old appeared in five regular season games and six Amway Canadian Championship matches for Montreal over the last two seasons.

"Eric has settled in nicely over the last two years and expressed his desire to remain with the club," technical director Adam Braz said in a statement. "He's an experienced goalkeeper and a respected player in the locker-room.

"He will push our first two goalkeepers, Evan and Maxime, to excel throughout the next season."

Kronberg, of Santa Rosa, Calif., previously played eight seasons for Sporting Kansas City.

"I am very excited to be back in Montreal," said Kronberg. "My family loves the city and I am proud to be a part of the Impact community. I am looking forward to working with the players and the coaching staff in the coming year."

Stern, 29, worked the last two seasons with goalies on the club's defunct USL team FC Montreal and also worked on with its youth squads. The London native was goalkeeping coach in the academy of English Premier League club West Bromwich Albion from 2009 to 2014, starting as an intern at 21 before earning the full time job in 2012.

"After analysing the season as a whole, we decided to take a different direction regarding our goalkeepers," said Biello. "Jack brings a new perspective and tremendous experience to the team, both with the academy and abroad."