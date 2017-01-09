Rangers' Grabner, Oilers' Maroon, Capitals' Holtby named NHL stars of the week

New York Rangers right-wing Michael Grabner, Edmonton Oilers left-wing Patrick Maroon and Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby are the NHL's three stars of the week.

Grabner led the league with seven points (five goals, two assists) in three games. He had the winning goals in both of the Rangers' victories last week.

Maroon had five goals and an assist in four games, including his first career hat trick in a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday.