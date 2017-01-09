Redskins interview Pettine for defensive co-ordinator job
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have interviewed Mike Pettine for their defensive
The team announced Monday on Twitter that the interview had taken place.
Joe Barry was fired as defensive
Pettine was most recently the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, fired in January 2016 after going 10-22 in two seasons with that team.
Before that, he was a defensive
