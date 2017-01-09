Redskins interview Pettine for defensive co-ordinator job

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have interviewed Mike Pettine for their defensive co-ordinator opening.

The team announced Monday on Twitter that the interview had taken place.

Joe Barry was fired as defensive co-ordinator last week, along with some of his assistants. The Redskins went 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs, a year after winning the NFC East.

Pettine was most recently the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, fired in January 2016 after going 10-22 in two seasons with that team.

Before that, he was a defensive co-ordinator for the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills.

