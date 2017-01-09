Sunday's Games
NFL Playoffs
Pittsburgh 30 Miami 12
Green Bay 38 N.Y. Giants 13
NHL
Ottawa 5 Edmonton 3
Pittsburgh 6 Tampa Bay 2
Carolina 4 Boston 3 (OT)
Columbus 2 Philadelphia 1 (OT)
Chicago 5 Nashville 2
Minnesota 2 Anaheim 1
AHL
Iowa 3 Manitoba 1
Rochester 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
Providence 3 Hartford 0
Rockford 6 Chicago 3
WB-Scranton 6 Hershey 5 (OT)
Lehigh Valley 4 Utica 1
NBA
Houston 129 Toronto 122
Philadelphia 105 Brooklyn 95
Washington 107 Milwaukee 101
L.A. Clippers 98 Miami 86
Memphis 88 Utah 79
Cleveland 120 Phoenix 116
Golden State 117 Sacramento 106
Detroit 125 Portland 124 (2OT)
L.A. Lakers 111 Orlando 95
