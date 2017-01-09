United draws Wigan in FA Cup 4th round

LONDON — Defending champion Manchester United has drawn 2013 winner Wigan at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea will face Championship side Brentford in a west London derby at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester City will go to Crystal Palace or Bolton.

The winner of the replay between Liverpool and Plymouth will face Wolverhampton.

Non-league sides Sutton United and Lincoln will have home games if they win their third-round replays against Wimbledon and Ipswich respectively.

First, Sutton must get past Wimbledon, while Lincoln faces Ipswich.