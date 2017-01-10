Bayern loans injury-prone defender Badstuber to Schalke
MUNICH — Bayern Munich is sending injury-prone defender Holger Badstuber on loan to Schalke to get more game time.
Bayern's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Badstuber "was often injured but is physically fit once more," adding that Badstuber asked Bayern management for the move from the Bundesliga leader to 11th-placed Schalke, which will run until the end of the season.
Badstuber says he wants to regain match fitness and that "in Schalke, I can get the game time I need right now."
Badstuber has played 31 times for Germany, but it has been almost two years since his last international appearance.