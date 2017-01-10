Broncos interview Miami defensive co-ordinator Vance Joseph
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos met Tuesday with Miami Dolphins defensive
"He has great leadership qualities and a strong vision of what it takes to win," general manager John Elway tweeted after the interview that lasted several hours.
Joseph, 44, a former University of Colorado quarterback, just completed his first season as a defensive
Before that, he built a reputation as one of the NFL's best secondary coaches while rising through the ranks in San Francisco, Houston and Cincinnati.
On Friday, Elway visited with Chiefs assistant Dave Taub , 54, who directed the league's top special teams unit in 2016. On Saturday, he met with Falcons offensive
The Broncos cannot contact Taub or Shanahan again until their teams have either been eliminated or win their conference championships.
Joseph flew into Denver on Tuesday, 48 hours after the Dolphins' 30-12 loss at Pittsburgh in the AFC wild-card round. The Dolphins, who ranked 29th in the league defensively, allowed touchdowns on their first three defensive series.
This marks Joseph's second shot at the Denver job.
He also interviewed two years ago when Kubiak was hired. The Broncos were so impressed with Joseph at that time that they wanted to make him their defensive
Kubiak, 55, was halfway through his four-year contract when he stepped down last week, capping a tumultuous season in which Denver (9-7) missed the playoffs a year after winning Super Bowl 50.
Kubiak's replacement will inherit a dominant
Denver's
Despite that disparity, Elway said maintaining his elite
Although both men eventually asked out, Elway is 2-for-2 in his coaching hires. John Fox went 49-22 with four AFC West titles in four seasons and Kubiak went 24-11 and led Denver to its third Lombardi Trophy.
Miller said he trusts Elway will make the right choice again whether the coach has offensive or defensive roots.
"He's the king of the comeback," Miller said, "both on and off the field."
