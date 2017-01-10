Calgary Stampeders keep their coaching staff intact for 2017 season

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders coaching staff will remain the same in 2017.

The Stampeders announced Tuesday all 10 coaches will return, led by Dave Dickenson as head coach for a second straight year.

The Stampeders posted the best regular-season record in the CFL at 15-2-1 in 2016, but were upset in the Grey Cup by the 8-9-1 Ottawa Redblacks.

"A lot of our success can be attributed to the job my coaches did in 2016," Dickenson said in a statement released by the team. "I am excited to have another opportunity to work with these guys."

Defensive co-ordinator DeVone Claybrooks, Mark Kilam (special teams), Pete Costanza (receivers), Marc Mueller (running backs), Ryan Dinwiddie (quarterbacks), Pat DelMonaco (offensive line), Corey Mace (defensive line), Kahlil Carter (defensive backs) and Brent Monson (linebackers) have all been retained.

"This is an excellent, hard-working group of coaches and they all did great work last season," Calgary general manager John Hufnagel said.