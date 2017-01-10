Canadian bull rider Ty Pozzobon dead at 25

MERRITT, B.C. — Canadian bull rider Ty Pozzobon of Merritt, B.C., has died at age 25.

No cause of death was given by Pro Rodeo Canada in a statement posted on its website, saying only that Pozzobon's death Monday was a "tragic loss."

The Merritt Herald reported that Pozzobon was found deceased Monday, and that the RCMP didn't consider his death suspicious and have turned the investigation over to the B.C. coroner.

Pozzobon was the 2016 Professional Bull Riders Canada champion and a four-time PBR world finalist finishing a career-high fourth last year.

He qualified for the CFR national championship three times and competed in the Calgary Stampede four times.

"Ty was a talent that comes along very seldom in any sport," Pro Rodeo Canada said. "While all of us mourn the loss of one of our sport’s brightest stars, we are painfully aware that we have also lost one of the truly genuine people in this or any sport.

"The ever-ready Pozzy grin, the endless love and devotion to family and friends, his ability to pick up the spirits of those around him — those are special talents — as great, and maybe even greater, than his superstar ability to ride the rankest bulls in the industry."

B.C. premier Christy Clark expressed her sadness at Pozzobon's death on Twitter.