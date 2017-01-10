Jarnkrok's OT winner leads Predators over Canucks, 2-1

NASHVILLE — Calle Jarnkrok scored a short-handed goal with 1.5 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

With time ticking down in the extra frame, Roman Josi blocked a shot from Troy Stecher just outside the crease of Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne. Josi immediately took possession of the puck and went up ice on a 2-on-1 with Jarnkrok. In the low slot, Josi slid a pass to his right, where Jarnkrok was there to one-time the puck past Vancouver goalie Ryan Miller.

Austin Watson had the other Nashville goal and Rinne finished with 29 saves for the Predators, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Brandon Sutter had the lone goal for Vancouver, losers of two-straight following their season-high six-game winning streak. Miller made 24 saves.

With under a minute left in the third and Miller pulled in favour of an extra attacker, Nashville's Colton Sissons carried the puck up ice, but Vancouver's Sven Baertschi knocked it loose, sending Sutter the other way. At the right faceoff dot, Sutter snapped a wrist shot between Rinne's pads.

Watson scored the game's first goal 35 seconds into the second period. From the left point, Mike Fisher's shot ricocheted off of the end boards and came to Watson in the lower part of the right faceoff circle. With Miller on the other side as a result of Fisher's chance, Watson corralled the puck and put it into the vacated net for his third goal of the season.

Watson has scored in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

The loss snapped Miller's five-game winning streak.

Rinne was tested early in the first period when Jack Skille had an open look at the Nashville net from the low slot. The Finn, normally known for his spectacular glove saves, denied Skille's chance with the crown of his goalie mask to keep the game scoreless.

NOTES: Nashville LW Viktor Arvidisson returned to the lineup after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... Tuesday's game was the 100th of Watson's NHL career. ... Vancouver is 6-2-2 against the Central Division this season. ... Canucks C Bo Horvat saw his seven-game point scoring streak end.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Philadelphia on Thursday night.