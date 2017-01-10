Luis Enrique supports players' decision to skip FIFA awards

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona coach Luis Enrique gave his full support Tuesday to his players' decision not to attend FIFA's awards ceremony.

Luis Enrique said he was "100 per cent behind" the players after they chose to skip Monday's ceremony in which Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo was named the world's best player for 2016.

The Barcelona coach said it was "totally" up to the players whether to attend the event in Zurich, and that he would have been OK with any decision made by them.

"As a coach, I can only support their decision, especially because there is this situation of a game, which has to be a priority," Luis Enrique said.

The club had said that Lionel Messi and his teammates did not travel to Switzerland to prioritize preparations for the team's home match against Athletic Bilbao in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. Barcelona, the Copa champion, lost the first leg 2-1.

Messi was runner-up to Ronaldo in the best player award.

Three other Barcelona players were named for the world's best 11 in a vote organized by the international players' union FIFPro. The Barcelona players included Andres Iniesta, who pre-recorded a video that was released during the event.