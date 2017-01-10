Man convicted in connection with swimmer's 1989 death faces manslaughter charge

MONTREAL — A man convicted of leaving the scene in the 1989 hit-and-run death of Canadian swimming icon Victor Davis has been arraigned on a manslaughter charge in a separate case.

Glen Crossley was charged this afternoon in the death of Albert Arsenault, a 70-year-old father and grandfather who passed away after an altercation at a Montreal bar last September.

Crossley, 46, appeared by video conference after turning himself in on Monday.

He was given a 10-month sentence in 1992 for leaving the scene in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., where Davis, a four-time Olympic medallist, was struck.

Davis was in hospital for two days before he died.

Crossley was released from jail after serving four months.

Arsenault's family said police initially thought his death was accidental but the deceased man's son continued to probe after hearing rumours about what had happened.

His daughter, Rachel Arsenault, said the family is struggling to understand why the retired gas jockey met his end so suddenly.