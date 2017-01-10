Marchand scores twice as Bruins beat Blues 5-3

ST. LOUIS — Brad Marchand scored twice, including an empty netter, and David Backes got into a fight in his return to St. Louis as the Boston Bruins beat the Blues 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Frank Vatrano, Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 2-0-1 in their last three games. Tuukka Rask made 14 saves.

Backes, who spent his first 10 seasons with St. Louis before signing with Boston as a free agent, fought with former teammate Joel Edmundson late in the second to the delight of the Scottrade Center crowd. Backes dropped the gloves in retaliation for a hit on Bruins teammate David Krejci by Jori Lehtera.

Colton Parayko, Patrik Berglund and Kyle Brodziak scored for the Blues. Jake Allen was pulled for Carter Hutton after allowing three goals on 11 shots in the first period. Hutton finished with 26 saves,

The Blues haven't won two games in a row since Dec. 1.

Boston scored four goals on its first 13 shots.

Vatrano put the Bruins up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 8:19 in the first period. It was the sixth straight game the Blues gave up the first goal.

Carlo made it 2-0 with 4:40 left in the first on a lucky bounce. Carlo's slap shot went wide, but caromed off the end boards and off Allen's leg and into the net.

Marchand scored his fourth goal in his last three games to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead with 2:08 left in the first. Marchand extended his points streak to four games.

The Blues allowed more goals (3) than they had shots (2) in the first period.

The Bruins went up 4-0 when Krug scored his first goal in 30 games on a power play early in the second period. It was Boston's sixth goal with the man advantage in six games.

Bruins defencemen Adam McQuaid (upper body) and Colin Miller (lower body) left the game in the first and third period, respectively.

NOTES: Blues fans gave Backes a standing ovation following a video tribute during the first period. ... F Vladimir Tarasenko, the lone Blues player selected to the All-Star Game, played in his 300th game. . Rask and Marchand will represent the Bruins in the All-Star Game.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Nashville on Thursday night.