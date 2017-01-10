Packers' Allison charged with misdemeanour drug possession

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers receiver Geronimo Allison has been charged with one count of misdemeanour marijuana possession after a traffic stop in September.

The charge against Allison was filed in Manitowoc County Circuit Court on Dec. 15. A hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23, according to online court records.

The case was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Tuesday.

Court documents show that Allison, 22, was issued a citation for driving 11 miles over the speed limit on Sept. 4. He later paid a $200 fine.

The misdemeanour marijuana possession charge filed last month was also dated Sept. 4.

The Packers had a day off on Tuesday. The team said in a statement that it was "aware of the matter involving Geronimo Allison. Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we will refrain from making any further comment."

A call from The Associated Press to Allison's agent on Tuesday night was not immediately returned.

An undrafted rookie free agent out of Illinois, Allison had emerged with eight catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay's last two regular-season games. He could play a bigger role in the divisional round playoff game on Sunday against Dallas if Jordy Nelson can't go because of a rib injury.

