Pats acquire defenceman Mahura, forward de Wit ahead of WHL trade deadline
The league-leading Regina Pats bolstered their lineup just before Tuesday's Western Hockey League trade deadline, acquiring defenceman Josh Mahura and forward Jeff de Wit from Red Deer.
The Pats also received a conditional third-round pick, while the Rebels acquired forward Lane Zablocki, defenceman Dawson Barteaux, a first round pick in 2017, a conditional first round pick in 2018 or 2019 and a conditional third round pick in 2020.
Mahura, a third-round pick of Anaheim at the 2016 NHL draft, has 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 39 games this season and is considered a solid two-way defenceman.
De Wit has four goals and five assists in 36 games and is known as a grinding forward.
Barteaux, 16, has two assists in 18 games while Zablocki has nine goals and 16 assists in 33 games.
In other moves Tuesday:
— The Western Conference-leading Prince George Cougars acquire forward Tanner Wishnowski from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for an eighth-round pick and forward Radovan Bondra from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for import forward Bartek Bison, forward Tyler Ho and a third-round pick.
— The Moose Jaw Warriors acquire forward Branden Klatt from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a fourth-round pick and a conditional sixth-round pick and forward Spencer Bast from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for an eighth-round pick.
— Calgary Hitmen add goaltender Trevor Martin from the QMJHL's Baie-Comeau Drakkar.
— The Prince Albert Raiders acquire centre Jordy Stallard and a seventh-round pick from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for winger Luke Coleman and a fourth-round pick.