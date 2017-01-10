Pats acquire defenceman Mahura, forward de Wit ahead of WHL trade deadline

The league-leading Regina Pats bolstered their lineup just before Tuesday's Western Hockey League trade deadline, acquiring defenceman Josh Mahura and forward Jeff de Wit from Red Deer.

The Pats also received a conditional third-round pick, while the Rebels acquired forward Lane Zablocki, defenceman Dawson Barteaux, a first round pick in 2017, a conditional first round pick in 2018 or 2019 and a conditional third round pick in 2020.

Mahura, a third-round pick of Anaheim at the 2016 NHL draft, has 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 39 games this season and is considered a solid two-way defenceman.

De Wit has four goals and five assists in 36 games and is known as a grinding forward.

Barteaux, 16, has two assists in 18 games while Zablocki has nine goals and 16 assists in 33 games.

In other moves Tuesday:

— The Western Conference-leading Prince George Cougars acquire forward Tanner Wishnowski from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for an eighth-round pick and forward Radovan Bondra from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for import forward Bartek Bison, forward Tyler Ho and a third-round pick.

— The Moose Jaw Warriors acquire forward Branden Klatt from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a fourth-round pick and a conditional sixth-round pick and forward Spencer Bast from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for an eighth-round pick.

— Calgary Hitmen add goaltender Trevor Martin from the QMJHL's Baie-Comeau Drakkar.