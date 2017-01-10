Trent Fox headlines a dozen trades ahead of Ontario Hockey League deadline

Veteran forward Trent Fox was one of 12 players moved on Tuesday ahead of the Ontario Hockey League's trade deadline.

Fox was sent by the Hamilton Bulldogs to the Mississauga Steelheads for three draft picks.

Mason Kohn also commanded a high price tag, getting shipped from the Kitchener Rangers to the Oshawa Generals for three picks.

Defenceman Hayden Davis was acquired from the Niagara IceDogs by the Saginaw Spirit for left-winger Kirill Maksimov and two draft picks.

Hamilton also sent forward Adam Laishram and two picks to the Windsor Spitfires for three picks.

Centre Ben Garagan was traded by the Sudbury Wolves to the Bulldogs for a pair of picks.

The Guelph Storm moved centre Jake Bricknell to Peterborough for the Petes 15th round pick in the 2018 draft.

Mississauga sent centre Jason Smith to the Barrie Colts for their seventh round pick in this year's draft.

Defenceman Daniel Robertson was traded by Oshawa to Windsor for a pick in 2024.

Saginaw also moved defenceman Robert Proner to Barrie for Erie's fifth-round pick in 2018.

The Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds sent defenceman Theo Calvas to the Sarnia Sting for their seventh-round pick in 2018.