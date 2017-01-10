Video: UFC, WWE star Brock Lesnar visits Winnipeg Jets locker room

If you had the game on last night and caught a glimpse of a ‘Beast Incarnate’ wearing a Winnipeg Jets jersey, you weren’t dreaming.

Brock Lesnar, former UFC heavyweight champion and on-again-off-again pro wrestling star, was at the MTS Centre for the Jets – Flames game, decked out in full Winnipeg kit.

Family in tow, the WWE star and MMA champion was invited back to the locker room after the Jets’ 2-0 win.

“We live in Canada now, and we’re not too far away from Winnipeg,” said Lesnar in a video posted to the team’s Twitter account. “My kids are Jets fans, now I’m a Jets fan.

“Hockey is new to me,” he admits. “I’ve just been a fan for about a year.

“My kids are just nuts about hockey.”

The 6’3”, 280 lb mountain of muscle, known for his successes in the world of MMA and in WWE, has a friendship with Dustin Byfuglien that goes back to their days in Minnesota.