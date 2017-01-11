Arnold Palmer's first signature course up for sale

INDIAN LAKE, Pa. — Arnold Palmer's first signature golf course is up for sale.

Indian Lake Golf Club, an 18-hole course located about an hour southeast of the golfing great's hometown of Latrobe, is looking for new ownership. Palmer, who won seven major titles before becoming a prominent golf course designer among other successful business ventures, died last September at age 87.

Palmer started work on Indian Lake in 1964, with a nine-hole course opening in 1967. A second nine was completed in 1995. Indian Lake was the first of over 250 courses designed by Palmer across the world. The 18-hole layout plays at 6,700 yards and was dedicated to Palmer in 2009.