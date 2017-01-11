Bradley, 4 other Celtics out against Wizards
BOSTON — Avery Bradley was one of five players out for the Boston Celtics when they hosted the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.
Coach Brad Stevens said Bradley's strained right Achilles' tendon was still sore Wednesday after working out on it the day before. Also out were James Young (right ankle sprain), Tyler Zeller (sinus infection), Amir Johnson (sprained right ankle) and Jaylen Brown (sprained ankle).
Marcus Smart started at shooting guard for Bradley and Jordan Mickey replaced Johnson for his first career start.
