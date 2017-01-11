Brendan Perlini scores hat trick to lift Roadrunners past Moose 5-2

TUSCON, Ariz. — Brendan Perlini scored a hat trick to lead the Tuscon Roadrunners past the Manitoba Moose 5-2 on Tuesday night in American Hockey League play.

Christian Fischer had a power-play goal and Stefan Fournier added the other for the Roadrunners (16-9-4). Adin Hill stopped 36 shots.

Quinton Howden and Scott Glennie found the back of the net for Manitoba (14-16-5), the Winnipeg Jets' AHL affiliate. Ondrej Pavelec turned away 25-of-29 shots.