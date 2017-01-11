Canada's men's team finishes 11th in 4x7.5-kilometre biathlon relay World Cup

RUHPOLDING, Germany — The Canadian men's biathlon squad finished just outside the top 10 in a deep World Cup relay field on Wednesday.

Calgary's Christian and Scott Gow, Macx Davies of Canmore, Alta., and Brendan Green of Hay River, N.W.T., finished the 4x7.5 kilometre relay in 11th place with a time of one hour 15 minutes 45.1 seconds.

"It was a decent result for the team today, but we were definitely hoping for more," said Green. "As a whole, we were consistent and steady with some definite strong points, but to get the result we all want will require a really solid day of shooting and skiing for each of us."

The Canadians were hovering between 11th and 14th through the opening three legs before Green brought them back into 11th place in a tough race through fresh snow.

Norway finished in first (1:13:40.7), Russia was second (1:13:45.8), while Germany grabbed the final spot on the podium in 1:14:04.2.