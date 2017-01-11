Chelsea moves closer to redeveloping Stamford Bridge

LONDON — Chelsea has overcome the latest hurdle to redeveloping its Stamford Bridge stadium and allowing the Premier League leaders to catch up with London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

Chelsea says in a statement Wednesday that the local authority's planning committee has given permission for the redevelopment to go ahead.

The club added: "The committee decision does not mean that work can begin on site. This is just the latest step, although a significant one, that we have to take before we can commence work, including obtaining various other permissions."