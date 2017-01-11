Chelsea moves closer to redeveloping Stamford Bridge
LONDON — Chelsea has overcome the latest hurdle to redeveloping its Stamford Bridge stadium and allowing the Premier League leaders to catch up with London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.
Chelsea says in a statement Wednesday that the local authority's planning committee has given permission for the redevelopment to go ahead.
The club added: "The committee decision does not mean that work can begin on site. This is just the latest step, although a significant one, that we have to take before we can commence work, including obtaining various other permissions."
Chelsea has decided to turn its existing home into a 60,000-seater stadium rather than relocating in west London. That will eventually give Chelsea a similar capacity to Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and the new venue for Tottenham being built next to its current White Hart Lane home.
