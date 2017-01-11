Cousins scores 24, Kings come back to beat Pistons 100-94

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to help the Sacramento Kings stage a fourth-quarter comeback in defeating the Detroit Pistons 100-94 on Tuesday night.

The Pistons led by nine entering the fourth, when they were outscored 32-17. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Kings, who had lost five of six since winning a season-high four straight.

Anthony Tolliver added 17 points for Sacramento, and Kosta Koufos scored 10 of his 12 in the final period. Rudy Gay and Garrett Temple both finished with 11.

The Kings closed the game with an 11-2 run, and Detroit went scoreless over the final 1:15. Sacramento made four 3-pointers in the fourth and was 13 of 24 overall from beyond the arc, including 4 of 5 for Cousins.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made six 3s and had 21 points for the Pistons, who had won two straight and three of four. Reggie Jackson had 19 points, Tobias Harris 18 and Andre Drummond added nine points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks.

Temple's 3 with just under two minutes left gave the Kings their first lead since the opening quarter. Cousins hit another 3-pointer to put Sacramento ahead 98-94.

Averaging 28.1 points per game, Cousins had only 55 over the previous three games while shooting 17 of 45. He scored 16 first-half points this time, but picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Detroit made its first three 3s and was 5 of 7 in the first quarter. ... G Reggie Bullock (left knee meniscus tear) hasn't played since Nov. 23, but has been practicing for a week. ... Drummond missed his first five free throws and finished 1 for 6.

Kings: Veteran forward Matt Barnes was given the night off by coach Dave Joerger. ... It was Equality Night at Golden 1 Center. Jason Collins, the NBA's first openly gay player, sat courtside and joined various organizations to honour the Sacramento LGBTQ community. ... The Kings had 11 first-half turnovers that led to 12 points. They trailed 56-43 at halftime.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Travel to Golden State for Thursday's game against the team with the NBA's best record.