Sports

Dolphins haven't ruled out surgery for QB Ryan Tannehill

Miami Dolphins NFL football executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum, center, flanked by head coach Adam Gase, left, and general manager Chris Grier, right, talks to reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. Tannenbaum says he was pleased with the team's first playoff berth in eight years, but a lot of work remains to be do to overtake the New England Patriots in the AFC East. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Miami Dolphins NFL football executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum, center, flanked by head coach Adam Gase, left, and general manager Chris Grier, right, talks to reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. Tannenbaum says he was pleased with the team's first playoff berth in eight years, but a lot of work remains to be do to overtake the New England Patriots in the AFC East. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

DAVIE, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are trying to resolve lingering questions about quarterback Ryan Tannehill's recovery from a left knee injury that forced him to miss the final four games of the season, including Sunday's 30-12 playoff loss at Pittsburgh.

Tannehill returned to practice on a limited basis last week, but the Dolphins haven't ruled out surgery.

Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday the Dolphins are still "collecting information" regarding Tannehill's recovery. When asked if reconstructive surgery is a possibility, Gase said, "That hasn't been a question that really we've dove into quite yet."

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine. His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/steven-wine

Editors' Picks

Most Popular