FC Kansas City announces new ownership

The National Women's Soccer League announced Wednesday that FC Kansas City has been sold to Elam Baer, chief executive officer of North Central Equity LLC.

Jean-Yves Viardin is the new general manager of the team, which won back-to-back league championships in 2014 and 2015. Vlatko Andonovski will remain the head coach.

North Central Equity is based in Minneapolis, but Baer said the team will not be moved.

"I'm honoured to be a part of the future of FCKC, whether that is on game day or in the greater Kansas City community," Baer said in a prepared statement. "I am fortunate to be joined by exceptional partners who want the same thing that I do, and that's a club built for long-term stability and success in Kansas City."

FC Kansas City is the second team to announce a sale this week. The Western New York Flash was also sold and will move to North Carolina for the upcoming season.

FCKC had been owned by Chris Likens and sons Greg and Brad Likens, along with Brian Budzinski. Previous general manager Huw Williams resigned last month to focus on his business.

"Elam is committed to strengthening FC Kansas City's roots throughout the entire Kansas City metropolitan area and beyond," NWSL Commissioner Jeff Plush said. "Elam and his partners will look to build off of what has been started by the Likens family, whose support of and many contributions to the establishment and growth of the league will never be forgotten."