Former Rams player Tre Mason arrested in Florida
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Former Los Angeles Rams player Tre Mason has been arrested in South Florida on charges that he fled a deputy on an ATV in July.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office records show that Mason was arrested Tuesday.
A warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 15.
Mason is charged with fleeing or eluding police. He is free on $5,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney for Mason.
Mason didn't play during the 2016 season after he failed to report to training camp.
