Indy 500 champion Rossi hoping for more consistency in 2017

DETROIT — Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi was in Detroit on Wednesday night to receive his "Baby Borg" trophy. The trophy is a smaller replica of the Indy 500's Borg-Warner Trophy.

The Indy 500 was one of the few bright spots of Rossi's 2016 season. His Indy 500 triumph as a rookie led to an outpouring of attention that hasn't completely subsided yet, but he managed only one other top-five finish, so he's hoping for more consistency in 2017.