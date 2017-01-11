Inter signs midfielder Gagliardini in 28 million euro deal

MILAN — Inter Milan has signed midfielder Roberto Gagliardini in an extended loan from Atalanta in a deal that could end up costing as much as 28 million euros ($30 million).

Inter is reportedly paying Atalanta 2 million euros for loan rights through June 2018, and has agreed to pay another 23 million euros for Gagliardini's full rights at the end of the season, plus 3 million more euros in eventual bonuses.

On Inter's website , Gagliardini says "I can't wait to work with (Inter coach) Stefano Pioli, meet my teammates and of course wear this jersey at San Siro."

Gagliardini has only made 14 Serie A appearances with Atalanta but at 22 is considered one of Italy's most talented younger players.