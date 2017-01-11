Makelele reunites with Clement with Swansea coaching job

SWANSEA, Wales — Swansea has added former France defensive midfielder Claude Makelele to the struggling Premier League club's coaching staff.

Makelele worked with recently-appointed Swansea manager Paul Clement as player at Chelsea and a coach at Paris Saint-Germain.

Swansea is next-to-last in the Premier League standings, one point from safety heading into Saturday's game against Arsenal.

Makelele's only experience as a head coach at French club Bastia lasted less than six months before being fired after winning only two games.