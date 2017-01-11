Man convicted in connection with swimmer's 1989 death gets bail

MONTREAL — A man convicted of leaving the scene in the 1989 hit-and-run death of Canadian swimming icon Victor Davis has been granted bail on a manslaughter charge in a separate case.

Glen Crossley, 46, is charged in the death of Albert Arsenault, a 70-year-old father and grandfather who passed away after an incident in a Montreal bar last September.

Crossley appeared in court today and is to be released after posting bail of $10,000.

The case resumes March 30 and Crossley must respect a curfew and refrain from consuming drugs or alcohol.

Arsenault's family has said it believes he had his back to a small set of stairs and was then pushed, resulting in a head fracture and heart failure.