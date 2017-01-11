Man convicted in connection with swimmer's 1989 death gets bail
MONTREAL — A man convicted of leaving the scene in the 1989 hit-and-run death of Canadian swimming icon Victor Davis has been granted bail on a manslaughter charge in a separate case.
Glen Crossley, 46, is charged in the death of Albert Arsenault, a 70-year-old father and grandfather who passed away after an incident in a Montreal bar last September.
Crossley appeared in court today and is to be released after posting bail of $10,000.
The case resumes March 30 and Crossley must respect a curfew and refrain from consuming drugs or alcohol.
Arsenault's family has said it believes he had his back to a small set of stairs and was then pushed, resulting in a head fracture and heart failure.
Crossley was given a 10-month sentence in 1992 for leaving the scene in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., where Davis, a quadruple Olympic medallist, was struck by a car driven by the then 19-year-old Crossley.
