NBA fines Mavs' Anderson $25K for foul on T-wolves' Davis

NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Justin Anderson $25,000 for a flagrant foul against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Kris Dunn.

Anderson was called for a flagrant 1 foul for striking Dunn in the head with 10:45 left in the second quarter of the Timberwolves' 101-92 victory at the Target Center on Monday.