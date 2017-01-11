Nenad Zimonjic named Serbia's Davis Cup captain

BELGRADE, Serbia — Doubles specialist Nenad Zimonjic has been named Serbia's Davis Cup captain.

The 40-year-old Zimonjic replaces Bogdan Obradovic, who led Serbia to its only Davis Cup title in 2010.

Zimonjic, who will for now remain captain-player, has won 53 titles in doubles on the ATP tour. He has a record 69 appearances for the national team, including 41 wins.