Nenad Zimonjic named Serbia's Davis Cup captain
BELGRADE, Serbia — Doubles specialist Nenad Zimonjic has been named Serbia's Davis Cup captain.
The 40-year-old Zimonjic replaces Bogdan Obradovic, who led Serbia to its only Davis Cup title in 2010.
Zimonjic, who will for now remain captain-player, has won 53 titles in doubles on the ATP tour. He has a record 69 appearances for the national team, including 41 wins.
His debut as Davis Cup captain will be at home against Russia in the first round in February.
