New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st test vs. Bangladesh

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl on Thursday in the first test against Bangladesh, which began in gale force winds and under the threat of rain.

Both teams wanted to bowl first on a bright green pitch at the Basin Reserve which was likely to provide early assistance to the seam bowlers. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said the pitch would likely be "soft on top" in the early stages but was usually one of New Zealand's best batting wickets.

Bangladesh named two players to make their debuts in their first test away from home in two and a half years. Fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Subashis Roy were both presented with their first caps.

Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahman returned to captain the team after missing most of the one-day and Twenty20 series with a hamstring injury.

New Zealand made one change to its lineup from its most-recent test against Pakistan as fast bowler Trent Boult returned from injury to replace Matt Henry.

Bangladesh is still looking for the first victory of its New Zealand tour after losing the one-day and Twenty20 series by 3-0 margins.

____

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, B.J. Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mahmdullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahman (captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Kamrul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.