OHL Roundup: David Miller stars in overtime as Greyhounds edge Wolves 5-4

SUDBURY, Ont. — David Miller scored 3:25 into overtime as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds edged the Sudbury Wolves 5-4 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Blake Speers and Jack Kopacka both had short-handed goals for Sault Ste. Marie (30-9-2), while Tim Gettinger and Boris Katchouk also found the back of the net. Joseph Raaymakers made 37 saves for the win.

Dmitry Sokolov struck twice for Sudbury (17-19-5). Ryan Valentini's goal with 1:23 left in the third forced the extra period for the Wolves. Michael Pezzetta also scored in the third. Jake McGrath stopped 29 shots.

The Greyhounds were 0 for 2 on the power play and Sudbury was 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

ATTACK 8 STORM 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Jonah Gadjovich had a natural hat trick as the Attack topped Guelph.

Matthew Struthers had the eventual winner as Owen Sound (27-13-1) reeled off seven unanswered goals. Kevin Hancock, Markus Phillips, Petrus Palmu and Zachary Roberts also scored.

Nick Deakin-Poot and Isaac Ratcliffe replied for the Storm (14-23-4).

---

STING 4 BULLDOGS 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Kevin Spinozzi, Ryan McGregor and Jaden Lindo all scored in the third period as the Sting doubled Hamilton.

Jordan Kyrou opened scoring for Sarnia (19-16-6).